At least three civilians were injured after Indian border security forces (BSF) resorted to ‘unprovoked’ mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chirikot Sector on Friday.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the shelling continued for an hour.
Unprovoked mortar shelling by Indian troops on Line of Con in Chirikot Sec from 4:40 pm to 5:40 pm. Effectively responded by own troops.— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 30, 2016