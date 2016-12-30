President Mamnoon Hussain says funds for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have been enhanced from forty-six billion dollars to over fifty-seven billion dollars.

Addressing a function in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here on Friday, he said destiny of the nation will change with completion of CPEC project.

The President clarified that no change has been made in the route of CPEC and all parts of the country will benefit from this huge project. He said new projects have also been included in CPEC from all over the country.

He asked the youth to utilize the opportunities being generated by CPEC.

He said Central Asian states have also expressed willingness to join this project.

Mamnoon Hussain said future of Pakistan is very bright as the nation has succeeded in elimination of terrorism.

He said law and order situation in the country, including Karachi, has greatly improved as a result of successful operations. He regretted that corruption damaged the society in the past but now the country is heading in right direction.