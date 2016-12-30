ISLAMABAD : Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif yesterday said the government has made long-term preparations to meet the situation if the country receives no rain in January.

While talking to media persons, the minister said the power supply situation will not become grave due to shortage of water in dams. He held that water can be preserved by using state-of-the-art methods in the agriculture sector.

He went on to say that the already stored water is being used at present. He said minimum quantity of water should be used and there should be shown no negligence in this regard. If there is no rainfall in January, even then water supply for crops will not be affected. The power supply situation will not take a grave turn due to shortage of water in dams, he said, adding during winter season 1,000 or 1,200 megawatt electricity is generated from water. Therefore, no major problem of loadshedding will surface. Water from water reservoirs is being utilised at present, he stated.