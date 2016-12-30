ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a bid to keep the Panama issue alive has decided to hold three big rallies in Punjab and one in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the next month.

As part of its mass contact campaign over the Panama leaks issue, the party’s senior leadership on Thursday announced to hold three rallies in southern Punjab including Rajanpur, D G Khan and Bahawalpur and one in Hangu in KP.

According to the PTI Central Media Department, two mass gatherings will be held simultaneously in Rajanpur and Hangu on January 7. Imran Khan will address the rally in Hangu while PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Rajanpur. On January 8, the PTI leadership will address a public rally in Bahalwalpur. PTI has also decided to show its strength in DG Khan on January 15.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement that the PTI with the support of the public will hold the “corrupt” rulers accountable. He asked the people to come out and seek for their rights. “It is the time to root out the worst practice of usurping public rights,” he said adding that it was the time to eliminate “political dictatorship” and “establish constitutional and democratic rule”.