A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight reached Benazir International Airport in Islamabad on Friday but forgot to load the passengers’ luggage.

The flight PK-300 took off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and landed in Islamabad airport at 8:50 am.

On reaching the destination, the plane crew came to know that their luggage has been left behind.

The troubled passengers protested against the PIA authority over their mismanagement and irresponsibility.

However; the PIA officials assured them that their luggage will be handed over to them soon.

This is not the first time that the airline has acted in a such reckless manner as it has numerous times forgot to load the luggage or taken the passengers to the wrong destination.

Last week, Karachi-bound PK-307 flight took the passengers to Muscat due to reasons that are yet to be explained by PIA.