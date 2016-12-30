MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said he still adhered to the Charter of Democracy (CoD), however termed those 'incurable' who were in a bid to part ways from the agreement.

"Being the signatory of Charter of Democracy, I am still firm on it. However, if someone pursues the policy of denial, then there is no remedy for their approach," the prime minister said in his remarks at the 53rd budget session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council here.

The Charter of Democracy was signed in May 2006 by Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party's then chairperson Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said tolerance and mutual understanding was the basis of democracy, which his party was following in full letter and spirit.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N believed in running the affairs of government with mutual understanding with other political parties, adding the governments in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan were examples to the fact.

He said PML-N received an overwhelming mandate by the people of Azad Kashmir and urged upon the elected members of AJK Legislative Assembly to come up to the expectations of their voters who reposed confidence in them.

The prime minister said the government was steadfast in achieving its objectives of development in the country and would fulfill its commitment with the nation of ending power loadshedding by 2018.

Nawaz Sharif said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an exemplary project which would bring positive outcome for Pakistan in diverse sectors.

PM INSPECTS BUS TARGETED BY INDIAN ARMY

Nawaz Sharif inspected the bullet-ridden civilian bus in which nine passengers were killed as they were targeted by the Indian armed forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 23.

The Indian army targeted the civilian bus in Neelum Valley near Dhudnial on November 23. The unprovoked attack also injured nine passengers. The PM was accompanied by AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider and President AJK Masood Khan. He also met injured driver of the bus.

Pakistan had strongly protested against the attack and Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was summoned and handed over the demarche on the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Pakistan said the Indian army "intentionally targeted" the civilian bus, resulting in martyrdom of nine innocent civilians and injuries to nine others.

Pakistan pointed that "deliberate targeting" of civilian populated areas, villages, ambulances and civilian transport was deplorable and below human dignity.

The Indian army also targeted an ambulance which was shifting the injured passengers in a blatant violation of international humanitarian laws.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and stop targeting the villages and civilians along the LoC.