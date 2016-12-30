ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took first big step against electoral code of conduct violation by disqualifying member of Sindh Assembly Bashir Ahmed Halepoto.

ECP Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza chaired a bench that heard Hassam Mirza’s application against Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. PPP leader Bashir Ahmed Halepoto participated in 2013 by-elections after the electoral campaign date was over. The applicant said that Bashir Ahmed Halepoto violated the electoral code of conduct by joining the race after due date.

Bashir Ahmed Halepoto was elected as Member of the Provincial Assembly from PS-55 in 2013 by-elections.