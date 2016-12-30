Supreme Court (SC) has rejected all the review petitions in out of turn promotions and upheld its earlier decision.

A larger bench of SC headed by Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali and comprising Justice Ejaz ul Hassan, Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Amir Hani Muslim and Justice Mushir Alam had reserved judgement of this case on December 14. Justice Amir Hani Muslim read out this decisions on Friday.

The court has directed IG Punjab, home secretaries and concerned authorities to ensure implementation of this decision.

As many as 10000 police personnel will be affected due to this decision.