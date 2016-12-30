HARIPUR: Seven people have lost their lives and six got injured as a result of a tragic road accident on Friday (Today).

According to the sources, a passenger bus collided with a van in Haripur near Baldher due to over-speeding of bus. The passenger bus was coming from the opposite side.

The dead also included women and children, said official sources.

Police and rescue officials reached the accident and shifted the injured and dead to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where, as per doctors, two of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police officials also took the driver of the ill-fated bus into their custody and have started an investigation into the incident.