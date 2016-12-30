GOJRA - The police arrested three culprits and recovered 12 donkey hides from their possession. Five others culprits managed to escape. On a tip-off, the police carried out a raid in Kaliyanpur area of Gojra. During the raid, three culprits involved in export of donkey hides were arrested while their five accomplices managed to escape. Police said the accused had been involved in purchase and killing of donkeys to export hides which earn them huge profit. The police recovered 12 donkey hides and registered a case a case against them.