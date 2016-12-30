MULTAN - At least two international flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) scheduled to land in Karachi and Lahore were diverted to Multan due to heavy fog in the destination cities on Thursday morning.

PIA sources said that PK-741 from Istanbul to Lahore and PK-248 Dammam to Lahore were diverted to Multan. A PIA spokesman said the diversions were made due to low visibility at both airports since 2am. However, the flights took off for their actual destinations as soon as the visibility and weather conditions improved.

Meanwhile, the airline has advised passengers to call the PIA call centre to confirm flight times before leaving for the airport.