United States Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday night urged an amicable solution to the issue of Indus Water Treaty between Pakistan and India.

“US would like to see an amicable solution to this issue,” the top US diplomat told Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Senator Ishaq Dar during a telephonic conversation.

“The water treaty is an international commitment and it is the responsibility of the World Bank to make sure that India honours this treaty and the water rights of hundreds of millions of people of Pakistan are protected,” said Dar.

Court of Arbitration, he said, is the legal requirement and appointment of the chairman of the Court of Arbitration must be fulfilled by the World Bank.

The water dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbours has been lingering for decades. According to the World Bank brokered treaty, Pakistan received exclusive use of waters from the Indus and its westward flowing tributaries, the Jhelum and Chenab, while the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers were allocated for India’s use.