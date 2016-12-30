SADQIABAD - Land mafia intends to grab the inherited land of a widow spread over five kanals in Adam Sahaba here.

Talking to media along with her son at Sadiqabad Press Club, widow Bharawan alleged that the influential people of the area including Akram, Nasir, Abdul Razzaq and Khadim want to grab her land. She informed that she had inherited a piece of land measuring five kanal at which she wants to build her house. For the purpose, 50,000 bricks were also brought to the place to start construction of the house but the accused removed all the bricks from the spot. “They also tortured my son Fateh Muhammad and threatened us to occupy the land if I tried to build my house,” she alleged.

She informed the Saddr Police about the situation but the officials are reluctant to take action against them, she alleged.

She sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging to take notice of the situation and resolve her problems.

TWO ROBBED: Two friends were robbed of cash, cellphones and other valuables in Chunian here. According to police, Waseem Sajjad and Zaheer Abbas were on the way back home in Assa Singh village on a motorbike. As they reached Nizampura Road near BS-Link, four robbers intercepted them at gunpoint and snatched cash, cellphones and other valuables. The Chunian Police are investigating.