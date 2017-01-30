PESHAWAR - Three people including a woman were gunned down after a minor dispute over a cricket match turned deadly in district Nowshera on Sunday. According to police, children were playing cricket in village Daag Besud when suddenly some of them started quarrelling with each other after exchanging hot words reportedly on a minor issue. Due to the fight, at least six boys sustained injuries and were rushed to tehsil headquarters hospital. Police said the injured were relatives. To inquire after the health of injured boys, Izhar Ali, along with his brother Fayaz Ali and mother Badam Bibi visited the hospital. However, on their way back to home, family members of the injured opened fire on them.

2 INJURED IN CYLINDER BLAST

Staff Reporter from Khyber Agency adds: At least two people were seriously injured on Sunday as a cylinder exploded in a factory in Shakas area of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency.

An official of political administration Jamrud tehsil said the iron factory caught fire after a cylinder blast and two local tribesmen were wounded in it. The fire fighters reached the scene and extinguished the fire. The wounded persons were taken to Jamrud Civil Hospital. The injured were identified as Faraz and Khan Bacha.

The reason behind the blast could not be ascertained, the official added.