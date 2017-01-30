Blazing fire in District Hattiyan Bala’s city Leepa in Azad Kashmir on Sunday demolished 70 shops, seven homes and five vehicles.

According to the report from the police, the fire was caused because of a short circuit and spread very rapidly as shops and houses were made of wood. The fire also destroyed a flour depot. At least 1,400 bags of flour were stored in the depot that was destroyed because of the fire.

Fire brigade vehicles from nearby cities were unable to reach on time for assistance as all roads leading to Leepa were blocked because of the ongoing snowfall in the area. Fire brigade was unable to reach local residents brought the fire to halt.

The only land route connecting Leepa with Muzaffarabad and Hattiyan Bala has been blocked due to snowfall for the past three weeks.