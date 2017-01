KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan allows Ayyan Ali to travel abroad to meet her ailing mother. Earlier, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered authorities to remove Ayyan’s name from the Exit Control List.

“Ayyan will leave the country to meet her ailing mother, we are waiting for the copy of the court’s order,” said Qadir Khan Mandokhel, her lawyer.