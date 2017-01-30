China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project that will be benefiting whole of the country is progressing smoothly in conformance with the wishes of their people.

This was stated by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Sun Weidong in his message on the occasion of Happy Chinese New Year.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for their felicitations to the Chinese government and people on the Chinese New Year.

Ambassador Sun said that China-Pakistan relationship is being consolidated, the friendship between the two countries is being deepened and the bilateral cooperation is making headway.

With the joint efforts of both sides, the construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor has been progressing smoothly. I am convinced that the coming New Year will bring in new positive prospects for China-Pakistan relations.

Ambassador Sun said that on the auspicious occasion of the Chinese New Year, we would like to share the joy of the festival with the Pakistani people. We wish Pakistan enjoy peace and prosperity, and the China-Pakistan friendship is everlasting and will remain for generations to come.