KHANEWAL - A large number of farmers staged a protest against the rising thefts and killings of donkey in different areas of the district.

The protesting farmers chanted slogans against the donkey thieves and demanded stern action against them. The protesters informed that 10 donkey were stolen from different areas of Khanewal the other day.

"Remains of the missing donkeys were found near main graveyard in Khanewal city while the culprits took away hides as well as flesh of the donkeys," they said.

Meanwhile, on an application moved by the affected farmers, the Kohna Model Police have registered a case against unidentified donkey thieves and launched further investigation.