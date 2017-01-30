Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday sent a legal notice to Bol News for airing "false" and "defamatory" statements on the show ‘Live with Dr Shahid Masood'.

“Anchor Dr Shahid Masood on his talk show passed conjecture, libelous and defamatory statements to damage the finance minister’s personality and character,” according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

The ministry said Masood had made a “completely false statement and “hinted” at a meeting between Dar and the army headquarters in Rawalpindi. It said no such meeting took place. “The story was utterly false and absolutely fictitious.”

The legal notice, sent under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, demands an apology and a retraction as well as payment of a sum of Rs1 billion.

The finance minister has also moved the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take action against Bol News “for broadcasting defamatory, false and fictitious account of facts against the complainant”.