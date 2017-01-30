PESHAWAR - The “Go FCR, Go” movement will continue until the draconian law is abolished from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

This was said by the Fata Students Organisation (FSO) President, Shaukat Aziz on Sunday.

He said the basic aim of the struggle is to create awareness among tribesmen that the time has come to stand up against the Frontiers Crimes Regulation (FCR).

Commonly known as black law, the FCR which came into force in April 1901 has very negative implications, Aziz said. Those who believe in human dignity are openly opposing it, he said while talking to The Nation.

“Under the FCR, we have neither freedom nor protection,” he said. In other words, tribal people especially educated class, youth, professionals like doctors, lawyers, engineers, and students are against this ‘inhumane’ law, he said.

“The FSO has expedited its activities further and that is why, people are joining our movement,” he claimed, adding that the day is not far-behind when the FCR would be abolished and that would be a winning day for the tribesmen.

Hailing from Kurram Agency, the energetic Aziz, who was arrested by district administration Peshawar for protesting against the FCR under 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) in December 2016 after he chanted slogans against a tribal chief who spoke in favour of the FCR at a function, informed that still hurdles are being created in their way, which is regrettable. “It is our political right to chant slogans against the FCR,” he said.

Aziz, who was kept for six days at Central Jail Peshawar and freed after tribal students and politicians launched a movement for his release said that a few tribal elders, political authorities, bureaucracy and Fata Secretariat are backing status quo in Fata.

Unfortunately, such elements do not want to see progress, development, employment opportunities, peace and rule of law in tribal areas, because Fata’s present status certainly serves them well enough, he alleged. He, however, said confidently that such tactics would not work anymore.

“Tribesmen want Fata as part of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” the student leader said while talking about Fata’s merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa or making it a separate province. No other option is viable, he added. On making Fata a separate province, he said that it will be a destructive move.

He asked why does not the federal government go ahead by implementing Fata Reforms Committee’s recommendations, which it had made in August 2016, according to which tribesmen demand abolishment of the FCR at the earliest and Fata’s merger with KP.

He informed that federal cabinet is holding its meeting soon and recommendations of the Fata Reforms Committee headed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz would come under consideration. “I am optimistic that the recommendations will be approved as they are,” he said.

Tribal youth do not want to see any obstacle in the implementation of reforms. “We have serious reservations over the delay in this way,” he added. Because, we see that certain elements within the politicians and bureaucracy are out to oppose Fata’s integration with the KP, he alleged.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl Rehman and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai are against the merger, he said. However, their second rank leaders and workers are openly supporting ‘Go-FCR-Go’ movement and Fata’s merger with the KP, he added.

Achakzai has no vote bank at all like Fazl has in tribal belt. Thus, the sudden change in the stance of JUI-F which has earlier been backing Fata’s integration with KP has created unrest among its workers, Aziz said.