SIALKOT - Sialkot-based federal ministers said that the government has released huge funds for the uplift of Sialkot and the establishment of a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) campus near Sambrial.

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that federal government has released a special grant of Rs180 million as first instalment for establishing the Sialkot campus of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) near Sambrial-Sialkot.

The federal minister added that the resident campus of NUST would be established on 150 acres of land with total estimated cost of Rs4 billion for providing the advanced international standard education and launching the specially designed advanced technology and engineering courses following the needs of industries.

Kh Asif added that the separate campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot and Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot would also be established near Sambrial-Sialkot.

To a question, Khawaja Asif said that the construction of establishing the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway has also been started at three different sections under the joint supervision of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

He said that the work has also been started to shift the old district courts from Sialkot city's congested Kutchehry area to Sialkot-Eimanabad Road. He said that the District Courts would soon be shifted to the outskirts of Sialkot. He said that an international standard recreation park would be established at the place to be vacated after shifting of the district courts. He said that the shifting of the District Jail and courts to the outskirts of the Sialkot city would increase the beauty of Sialkot city besides helping a lot in lessening the traffic load on almost all the main inter-city roads.

Asif said that the export-oriented Sialkot city would soon have its second overhead bridge in congested China Chowk locality, as the Punjab government has okayed its construction plan. It has allocated Rs200 million for the project, which would be helpful in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in various parts of Sialkot city besides curbing the menace of hours-long traffic jams.

He added that the PML-N government is taking very keen interest in the beautification and uplift of Sialkot. He said that the government is spending Rs400 million on the construction of 11km Nullahs on the both sides of Sialkot-Sambrial Road (from Sublime-China Chowk to Uggoki), besides establishing a siphon at Saahowala along the local canal.

He added that after the successful completion of mega project of Eastern Bypass Sialkot, the Punjab government would soon launch the mega project of Western By Pass Sialkot which would consist of five sections which would connect the Pasrur Road, Eimanabad Road, Daska Road and Wazirabad Road through a dual carriageway.

He said that the government was taking keen interest in making Sialkot as a model developed district of the country following its global industrial significance. The federal minister added that Asian Development Bank (ADB) has started formal working on its recently approved a master plan for the uplift of the city. The ADB would spend Rs11 billion for improving the water supply, sewerage, sanitation, solid waste and infrastructure development besides putting them on the modern lines, in Sialkot city through Punjab City Improvement & Investment Programme under the supervision of the Punjab government.

Likewise, Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid has said that the government has released development funds of Rs5 billion for the uplift and beautification of Pasrur tehsil.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers at his office, he said that Rs5 billion had been released for the reconstruction and dualisation of 27km main Sialkot-Pasrur Road, establishment of 250-bed Nawaz Sharif Hospital at Tharo Mandi-Pasrur, up-gradation of Rural Health Centre (RHC) Chawinda to THQ level hospital and establishment of technology university at Pasrur.

He also announced the early establishment of sports stadium and gymnasium at Pasrur for promoting games and other healthy activities in the region. He said that the work of the early rectification of Pasrur city's choked sewerage system would also be started very soon in the larger public interest.

Zahid Hamid said that the government was fulfilling its all the public promises and honouring its commitments and ensuring provision of all the basic facilities to the people at their doorsteps.