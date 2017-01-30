ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Monday said the foremost aim of his government was to serve and empower the people.

In a meeting with parliamentarian Ghulam Bibi Bharwana here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the government’s welfare schemes were aimed at serving the people.

The Prime Minister urged upon the parliamentarians to maintain an active liaison with people of their respective constituencies to obtain their valued input and feedback.

He mentioned that focus was being laid on crucially important health and education sector besides improving law and order, enhancing connectivity networks and investing in power sector.

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said improved security situation had paved the way for achieving economic stability, under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

She apprised the Prime Minister on issues pertaining to various development and uplift schemes in her constituency.