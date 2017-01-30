MULTAN - Veteran politician Javed Hashmi yesterday suggested that Prime Minister Nawaz, minister and the ruling party MPs should regularly attend the National Assembly proceedings.

During an exclusive talk with Dunya News, Javed Hashmi termed the ugly episode in the National Assembly disappointing, requesting PM Nawaz to play a positive role to resolve misunderstandings. He further stated that he has not yet decided whether or not to join the PML-N. He suggested that his meetings with PML-N leaders are not for political, but social purposes.

Moreover, Javed Hashmi advised the PML-N ministers and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to regularly attend parliamentary sessions. The former PTI leader advised MNAs to raise public issues in the parliament. He believes that major issues including the energy crisis would be resolved soon.