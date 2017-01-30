SAHIWAL - PTI Chairman Imran Khan wishes that United States President Donald J Trump bans visas for Pakistan nationals too, as he has done for some other Muslim states.

Addressing a rally on Sunday, he said, "I want to tell all Pakistanis today, I pray that Trump bans Pakistani visas so that we can focus on fixing our country," Khan told a rally in Sahiwal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader condemned the plight of Muslims prevented from entering the US under a new immigration ban imposed by the Trump Administration.

He cited torture on a girl in the US yesterday for being a Muslim for his praying for banning of visas for Pakistanis by Trump-led administration.

The new US president through an executive order, signed Friday, suspended the arrival of refugees in the United States for at least 120 days. The order also bars visas for the next three months for travellers from seven Muslim majority countries ? including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan would be in a position to deny visas to US citizens like Iran has done if we better country’s administration and system.

At the public meeting, which had a very thin participation than what was expected, Imran Khan decried accepting loans from international bodies and asserted that the government of PTI would never accept 'alms'.

The PTI chief said most educated Pakistanis want to leave this country because they think they can only acquire good employment in this country if they have some powerful person to help them get a lucrative position.

He said believes things in the country can only improve if people work for progress, corruption is curbed and justice is delivered. "The day we bring back the merit system back to Pakistan, all our best citizens will return and work for the betterment of this country."

Khan added, "We will have to fix Pakistan... the day we decide this is our home and we have to fix it, we won't beg for loans from the US and IMF [the International Monetary Fund]." He said the day we got a government that is convinced that it has to live and die in Pakistan, it would fix this country.

The biggest issue in Pakistan "is the corruption of the elite” who become ministers and loot the country and then stash it in foreign countries. Taking a shot at the voters, he said, "They [US citizens] may have elected Trump, but we have elected Nawaz Sharif."

Criticizing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif further, Imran Khan alleged the PM looted money from Pakistan and spent it abroad. "His businesses are abroad, his children are abroad, but he is the prime minister of Pakistan.”

“He Nawaz goes abroad even if he has headache," he said, wowing to continue fighting against the alleged corruption of the Sharif family till his last breath.

“I need prayers of the nation’s mothers to fight against the king of corruption [PM Nawaz],”he said, adding, “I want youngsters and minorities to stand by me in this struggle.”

PTI chief said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has bettered education and health sectors. Around 34,000 students of private schools have shifted to the government schools in the province, according to Khan.

He said that PTI, when it would assume power, will strengthen farmers and make their businesses self-sufficient. He claimed that the institutions of Pakistan are not independent and not even a Station House Officer (SHO) of police is appointed without a nod from Raiwind.

KP has hydrocarbon reserves in abundance but the federal government signs LNG import pacts to pocket commission, he said. Imran Khan said that the people of the country are its biggest asset and every decision made should be in their interest.

Directly addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Imran Khan urged him not to tamper with Pakistan's water supplies. "If you shut our water, what will our people do?" he said to him, suggesting that war would be the only option left for the Pakistanis.

PM Modi delivered a speech in poll-bound Indian Punjab on Friday in which he promised to abrogate the Indus Waters Treaty.

"I know that the people in India don't want war. They want peace," Khan said. "The people want both countries to cooperate and end poverty across the subcontinent."

Addressing the rally, Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad branded Panama leaks case currently being heard by the Supreme Court a case signifying 'life and death' for Pakistan. He said that the day Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tells the truth, it would be the last day of his political career.

A case over alleged corruption and money laundering by the family of PM Nawaz is being heard in the apex court. The PTI, AML, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and an individual had moved the court in the wake of Panama leaks in April last year.

Sheikh Rasheed asserted that no leader of the country could take away Lal Haveli from him at any cost. He warned the government against taking away Lal Haveli that he occupies in downtown Rawalpindi in his constituency. He accused Premier Nawaz Sharif of intending to 'snatch' Lal Haveli.

On the occasion, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed that his party would win 2018 general elections.