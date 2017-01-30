RAWALPINDI - Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC) in Khanjar sector near Bhimber on Sunday afternoon. According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indians fired with rocket-propelled guns (RPG)-7 and automatic grenade launchers (AGL). Pakistani troops effectively responded to silence the Indian firing.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 30-Jan-2017 here.
India resorts to unprovoked firing at Khanjar sector
