PESHAWAR - The provincial accountability bureau has arrested staffers of a bank on allegations of being involved in embezzlement of funds.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday arrested Khushdil Khan, manager and AVP, Binyamin Khan, MCO/OG-I, Zari Gul, MCO/OG-II, Sajjad Mehmood, MCO/OG-I and Muhammad Fayaz, teller/senior assistant of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Serai Naurang Branch, Lakki Marwat.

They are allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs202 million against fictitious transactions.

As per the details, ZTBL advances loans to landholders who have cultivable land while loans on un-cultivable and shamelat land were not allowed as per law.

In the instant case, the accused persons had sanctioned and disbursed loans to landless persons and they were shown as shareholders in shamelat land of Serai Naurang, Lakki Marwat.

During the course of inquiry it was revealed that, the accused persons in connivance with each other lure innocent people on the pretext of Benazir Income Support Programme and got their photographs, copy of CNIC and thumb impression fraudulently on the loan case files of ZTBL.

They were paid Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 while illegally and fraudulently sanctioned millions of rupees of agriculture loan.

During the course of interrogation, the so called beneficiaries of the case denied receiving any agriculture loan and instead stated that they were paid the Benazir Income Support Programme assistance.

NAB KP is actively pursuing the investigation and role of those who are involved in this case is also expected to be unearthed.

The accused persons will be presented in the accountability court for obtaining their physical remand.