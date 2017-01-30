Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has turned down all the news regarding changing the blasphemy law.

Various news had been circulating social media and news reports were released that government is likely to change the existing blasphemy law in the country.

“We have no plan to diversify or modify the blasphemy law,” the minister said in a statement.

“He said, “The present democratic government is fully determined and affirmed to implement the existing law in true spirit and has no concoction to make any change in blasphemy law.”

He said, “The news reports published in media about modifying the blasphemy law by the government is not true but has described it as concocted and baseless.”

The Minister also maintained that, “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and cabinet members are first Muslims then Pakistani as they don’t think about the change of such law.”

He further clarified that, “Islam is peaceful religion and it protects the right of every individual irrespect of any religious affiliations.”

“Islam teaches us tolerance and harmony towards all religions,” he concluded.