FAISALABAD - At a meeting of District Coordination Committee, the Faisalabad-based parliamentarians were briefed about the pace of development work and law & order situation in the district.

The parliamentarians stressed upon the increasing patrolling of the police to check the street crimes, and said that vigorous crackdown be carried out against the drug peddlers. He stressed upon making the driving licenses issuance process more transparent and improving the traffic management in the city.

Parliamentarians Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, Rana Afzal Khan, Talal Badar Ch, Mian Farooq, Ch Asim Nazir, Rajab Ali Bloch, Dr Nisar Jutt, Shehbaz Babar Gujjar, Afzal Sahi, Sh Ejaz, Mian Tahir Jamil, Faqir Hussain Dogar, Ilyas Ansari, Arif Mehmud Gill, Azad Ali Tabassum, Madeha Rana, Zafar Iqbal Nagra, Rao Kashif Rahim, Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, Rai Haider Ali, Rai Usman Kharal, Jafar Ali Hocha, Naeemullah Gill, Dr Najma Afzal, WASA Vice Chairman Arif Mannan and others were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani and CPO Afzaal Kausar gave briefing to the parliamentarian about the pace of development work and law & order situation in the district. The DC said that different development schemes were being proposed with the consultation of local parliamentarians.

He said the latest progress of ongoing projects for the improvement and widening of the rural roads under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programmes. He said that coordinated strategy had been adopt for uninterrupted service delivery by the district departments after introduction of new local govt system.

CPO Afzaal Kausar informed the comparative review of the crimes in the district, and said that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif had given the approval for the establishment of Dolphin Force for Faisalabad and the training for the staff would start from coming month of March.

He also informed the meeting about the progress of safe city project in Faisalabad, and said that more than 8,000 most sophisticated and advanced CCTV cameras would be installed which could read the numberplates of the vehicles besides identifying the proclaimed offenders through this system. He said that the administrative affairs of the police stations have been made in line with the information technology through police stations record management system under which FIRs were being registered through computerisation. He also talked about the importance of front desk system and informed about the overall law & order situation in the district. FDA Additional Director General Amir Aziz briefed the meeting about the performance of authority and informed that digital one-window operation counter, FDA website and facebook page had been introduced for the facility of the citizens.

He said that state of the art computer cell was working for the transparent transfer of properties and other departmental affairs. He said that regular actions were being taken against the illegal and unapproved housing schemes. He also informed about the Faisalabad Master Plan, PERI Urban Plan, development programmes, financial matters, achievements and performance of the TEPA.

The parliamentarians stressed upon the drastic actions against the illegal housing schemes. They said that the management of the each housing schemes be directed to write the approval numbers on the boards of the housing schemes. They expressed their concerns over the discrepancies between the Faisalabad Master Plan and PERI Urban Plan.

The chair constituted a four members team including Chairman FDA Sh Ejaz Ahmad, MNA Rana Afzal Khan, MPAs Faqir Hussain Dogar and Zafar Iqbal Nagra to review the PERI Urban Plan and matters of its violations.

