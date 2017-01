Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public meeting in Attock will be held on February 19th:Qazi Ahmed Akbar

Speaking to media, PTI President Attock District Qazi Ahmed Akbar said that previously the public meeting was scheduled for February 5th but now it has been rescheduled on the 19thof February. He said that the reason to postpone the meeting was because of the forecast of heavy rain. He also said that a huge number of PTI leaders and workers will participate in the gathering.