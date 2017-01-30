Chairman for the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of Iran, Allauddin Boroujerdi in Islamabad suggested a joint visit of Gwadar and Chabahar ports.

Aim of the visit is to dismiss the notion that Gwadar and Chabahar are competitors. Soon the date of the visit would be finalized.

Boroujerdi, dismissed this impression that there is any sort of competition between two ports but India’s unusual interest in Iranian port creates doubts in Pakistan.

Gwadar and Chabahar ports would provide employment to numerous people. Both neighboring countries view the ports as dawn of new economic age.

Allauddin Boroujerdi said, “Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance bilateral trade from one billion to five billion dollars.”