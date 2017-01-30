Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, Salman Akram Raja had their arguments in Supreme Court (SC) today.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa lead the five-member large bench for and resumed Panama case hearing.

Details of property distribution after Mian Sharif’s death were presented in the hearing to the judges in a sealed envelope.

Salman Akram Raja told the court that four flats in London are under Hussain Nawaz’s ownership not in PM Nawaz's over which, the bench remarked that reality can only be revealed after bringing facts in the court.