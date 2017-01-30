LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out raids in Lahore and Rawalpindi on Sunday night and seized the companies that made milk and oil of chemicals and arteries.

The operations were conducted under Rafia Haider in Raiwind, Lahore and sealed the plant of a well known dairy company. The milk was seized while it was being packed.

The oil and ghee plants were sealed in the city of Rawalpindi a factory which manufactured spices was also sealed. Spices were being manufactured from soap making products that are harmful are for health.