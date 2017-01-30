GUJRANWALA:- The police arrested nicked two motorcyclists for doing wheelies and impounded their bikes here on Sunday. The police carried out a raid following a tip-off that two youth were engaged in doing wheelies at flyover and GT Road. The police arrested both the youngsters and impounded their bikes. The police have registered a case against the wheelers. During preliminary interrogated, the arrested youth admitted to have made videos of one-wheeling and uploading on social media.–INP