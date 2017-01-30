CHINIOT/HAFIZABAD - Robbers gunned down a woman and injured her husband critically when they did not stop their here late the other night.

The police said the incident occurred near Shams Mills, some 5 km from here on Faisalabad Road.

The rescue sources informed that Sajid Ali, 27, along with his wife 24-year-old Ambreen was going to Faisalabad in a car late the other night. On the way two dacoits, riding a motorcycle, intercepted the car near Shams Mills, some 5 km from here on Faisalabad Road. Sajid, however, sped up the car and did not stop at which the dacoits opened fire. As a result the couple sustained gunshot wounds and stopped the car. In the meanwhile, dacoits snatched cellphones, cash and jewellery from the couple and fled.

On information, Rescue 1122 and the police rushed to the spot and shifted the couple to DHQ Hospital Chiniot where Ambreen succumbed to her wounds.

Condition of Sajid is stated to be critical in the hospital.

The Rajoa Police have registered a case against unidentified accused.

On the other hand, the Chiniot DPO has constituted separate teams to trace and arrest the dacoits.

Meanwhile, the police and Elite Force during search operations in different localities arrested 18 criminals and recovered four pistols, three 12-bore guns, hashish and 40 litre of locally-manufactured liquor.

14 HELD IN SEARCH OP

In Hafizabad, the Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday arrested 14 accused involved in heinous crimes during a search operation.

The CTD along with other law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in different areas of Hafizabad and held 14 suspects. The suspects were involved in heinous crimes. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.