A soldier who was critically injured in a gun attack by suspected militants succumbed to his wounds at Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

"Terrorists fired from across on a Pakistani post in Khyber Agency critically injuring Sepoy Waqas performing duty at the border post," said the military’s media wing.

“Terrorists are resorting to fire from across the border taking advantage of weak border control on Afghanistan side. There is a requirement to check terrorists' freedom of movement on Afgan side of the border.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa acknowledged the slain soldiers’ sacrifice "for the security of our motherland". His funeral prayers were offered at Corps Headquarters in Peshawar.