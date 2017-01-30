WASHINGTON - An big fire ripped through a Texas mosque, levelling the building as horrified congregation members watched from the street.

Members of the Islamic Center of Victoria, Texas, located about 125 miles from Houston, vowed to rebuild the mosque.

The fire burned so intensely that firefighters could only spray water from nearby ladders to control the flames. Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause. The blaze was extinguished about four hours later. No injuries have been reported.

A GoFundMe set up to help pay for repairs has already raised over $100,000 in less than 12 hours.

Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler has asked for help from state and federal fire investigators to determine what caused the blaze.

The Islamic Center's president, Shahid Hashmi, wouldn't speculate about whether it was arson, but he says the building was burglarised a week ago. The paper reports that in July 2013, a man admitted to painting "H8", a computer shorthand for "hate", on the outside of the building.