Privatisation Commission Chairman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair has confirmed his appointment as the new governor of Sindh.

Zubair, a former chief of the Board of Investment, confirmed his appointment as the Sindh governor to a private TV channel.

The announcement comes days after the death of Justice (r) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, the ailing Sindh governor who died at the age of 79 in Karachi.

Siddiqui had been appointed the governor on November 11 after the resignation of Dr Ishratul Ebad. He was admitted to a private hospital just days after taking the oath. He was the 31st governor of Sindh and his tenure lasted for just two months.