SIALKOT- Traffic police challaned 11,748 vehicles and collectively fined Rs4.3 million for violation of traffic rules in Sialkot district during the current month so far.

DSP (Traffic) Sialkot Malik Naveed Amjad told the newsmen that the Sialkot traffic police’s Education Wing led by sub inspector Anees Anjum delivered 221 lectures to the drivers of different public transport vehicles and 170 lectures to the students of different education institutions. They held 4 awareness seminars in Sialkot district . He added that the traffic police also suspended 22 traffic licences and 14 route permits besides arresting 46 drivers for reckless driving in Sialkot district.