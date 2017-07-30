SAHIWAL - A local Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced two friends to 27 years life in prison and imposed a Rs1.1 million collective fine on them for throwing acid on an actress here the other day.

According to the prosecution, model and actress Anum Shehzadi was on the way to Arif Morr Bus Stand with her cousin on a motorbike on July 25, 2016. Fahad Lodhi along with his friend Tanvir Ahmed had thrown acid on her face for her refusal to marry him. She sustained critical burns and was shifted to Sahiwal DHQ Hospital.

Ghalla Mandi Police registered a case under section 336-B and 337-F-3 PPC and 7 ATA and arrested the culprits. The accused were produced in the ATC where Judge Malik Shabbir Hussain Awan convicted them for the crime and sentenced them to 27 years life in prison with the imposition a Rs1.1 million collective fine. The convicts would have to serve one more year in prison if they fail to pay the fine.