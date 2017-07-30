RAHIM YAR KHAN- An oil-tanker carrying 40,000 litres of fuel on Saturday overturned on National Highway and two persons including its driver got injured.

According to rescue sources, the oil tanker overturned when its driver dozed off and could not maintain control over the vehicle near Zahir Pir area.

Motorway police and other rescue teams rushed to the scene and closed the road for traffic.–NNI