Faisalabad-Under CM Punjab Kissan Package, interest-free agriculture loans of Rs525.18 million have been distributed to 7,051 farmers of the district so far while the registration of farmers under e-credit scheme is underway at the land record centre, the administration said.

During a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, the pace of implementation of PM’s Kissan Package was reviewed.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed told the meeting that the small farmers would be provided with interest-free loans of Rs80 billion throughout the Punjab province for which target have been set to register 25,000 farmers of the district. Under Kissan Package, Rs40,000 and Rs25,000 per acre have been provided for the Khareef and Rabi crops respectively and Special Advisory counters have been set up at the land record centres to provide free e-pass book to the farmers along with facility of registration.

The meeting was informed that committees at tehsil level were working under the supervision of assistant commissioner concerned in order to check the canal water theft.

The district public prosecutor informed the meeting that 146 challans of canal water theft cases had been presented to the courts and 53 cases among these had been decided by the courts.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, while reviewing the matters of Kissan Package implementation said that the farmers should be provided with all while and proper monitoring was being carried out for ensuring best departmental performance. He asked the officers of Zarai Taraqiyati Bank, National Bank, Tameer Bank and Akhuwat Micro Finance to provide the entire data of advancement of loans and applications of farmers under process.

He expressed his displeasure over the complaints of canal water theft and directed the Irrigation Department officers to bring the black sheep of the department to book. He said that proposals for making the measures against canal water theft more effective be devised for submitting to the government of the Punjab.