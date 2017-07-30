KASUR-The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced admissions for the university’s autumn semester from August 1, for Matriculation, BEd, MEd and PhD programmes.

According to the AIOU management, prospectus for the programmes will be available at sale points that will be established in all tehsils of Kasur district.

Besides, workshops of spring season classes will be commenced from August 2. According to AIOU Assistant Regional Director Ch Ghulam Hussain, the workshops will be organised for the students of MA Islamiyat, MA Urdu and MA Mass Communication. The students have been issued notices in the regard. Similarly, the workshop for special education course will be commenced from Aug 7. The students who had missed the workshops last year can join the new workshops after submitting their applications and fees.

Excessive bleeding

claims minor’s life

A minor boy of Bohar Jageer died of intense bleeding during circumcision at private clinic here the other day. Iftikhar Ahmed told Mandi Usmanawala Police that he took his one-year-old son Faizan to the clinic of Azam for circumcision. He alleged that the doctor neglected the excessive bleeding during circumcision which caused death of his son. The police are investigating.