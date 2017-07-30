Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Sunday denied media reports which claimed he had questioned Kashmir’s ties with Pakistan after Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from premiership.

ہم پاکستان کا آئینی حصہ نہ ہونے کے باوجود پاکستان سے الحاق اپنی مرضی سے چاہتے ہیں — Raja M.Farooq Haider (@PM_AJK) July 30, 2017

Haider, while denying the report, said he had been misquoted by the media group and would take legal action against person(s) involved.

“Consultations are underway for legal action,” he wrote on his Twitter account. “Legal action will be taken against those who spread fake news.”

مجھے جیو کی طرف سے مجھے دار کی کال آئی،جیو کےذمے دار نے کہا آپ کی بات پریس کانفرنس میں ہے ہی نہیں، — Raja M.Farooq Haider (@PM_AJK) July 30, 2017

The AJK prime minister said that Kashmiris wanted to be part of Pakistan and there was no second option. “Kashmiris can never think of anything but merger with Pakistan,” he added.

“No one should doubt our intentions. We have been in the struggle to be part of Pakistan for the last 70 years.”