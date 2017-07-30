HAFIZABAD-Allama Habibullah Shaheen Fatehabadi, a renowned Pakistan Movement worker and former chairman of Press Club Hafizabad, died at 90 soon after hearing the apex court verdict disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as premier.

According to his sons, he received serious shocks and fell unconscious when he heard the verdict of Supreme Court disqualifying Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital last night due to low blood pressure but he died. He was laid to rest in the railway lines graveyard in the presence of large number of local citizens and journalists. The members of the District Press Club led by Chairman and senior journalists condoled the demise and expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

On the side, the workers of PML-N took out a rally to express their solidarity with Nawaz Sharif. They paraded the main thoroughfares raising slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Muslim League and later gathered in Press Club where they expressed their sorrow over the verdict of SC disqualifying Nawaz Sharif and assured him that they would forge greater unity in their ranks to inflict crushing defeat to negative-thinking politicians in the district.

Meanwhile, the Pindi Bhattian police have registered a case against Azm Ansar Bhatti, nephew of MPA Nighat Intisar Bhatti and four others on the charge of resorting to aerial firing to express their jubilation over the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. The police have arrested Tariq Javed, Dilawar and Husnain Hanjra and recovered firearms from them while Azm Ansar Bhatti and another went underground.