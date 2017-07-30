BAHAWALPUR -The district police officer directed the police officers to ensure early arrest of wanted criminals and carry out investigation of cases purely on merit.

DPO Akhtar Abbas held a meeting with SDPOs, SHOs, In-charge Homicide and Investigation Units of the district here the other day wherein SHOs briefed him about the cases whose investigation was underway.

The DPO directed the officers to ensure investigation into cases on merit. He ordered the officers to tighten the noose around criminals so that they could find no way to escape. "The SDPOs constitute teams for arrest of the wanted criminals," he said. "Police officials must verify identity of suspects through biometric device during operations under National Action Plan," he emphasized. The DPO also directed the officers to cooperate with complainants at police stations, adding that delay in registration of cases will not be tolerated.