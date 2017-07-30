MULTAN- The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) rounded up three suspected terrorists, who were allegedly plotting attacks on sensitive installations, here on Saturday.

The terrorists are stated to be the members of defunct TTP and the CTD recovered three hand-grenades, pistols and maps from their possession. The CTD sources identified the arrested terrorists as Hijrat Ullah, Abdul Hai and Yousuf.

The CTD sources revealed that the department received a tip off from an informer that some terrorists were hiding in a house near Southern bypass and they were planning attacks on sensitive installations. A CTD team raided the house and caught the suspected terrorists. Sources said that the CTD Police Station has registered a case against the accused and investigation is underway.