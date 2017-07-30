Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday derided ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's choice of his brother to eventually succeed him, comparing the country's tradition of political dynasties to "a form of monarchy".

"Political parties don't have democracy in them. They are family parties... Actually, it's like a form of monarchy," the former cricket star told Reuters in an interview.

Sharif on Saturday announced plans for the ruling PML-N party to nominate his brother, Shahbaz, as the country's new leader, after an interim period with a caretaker prime minister.

Khan's opposition party spearheaded the corruption complaint that led to the Supreme Court's disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on Friday.