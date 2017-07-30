PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed identification of land for the Tank Campus of Gomal University.

He has sought a summary covering all legal and physical requirements so that the practical work could be initiated.

He was presiding over a meeting for land acquisition to establish the new campus at Chief Minister House Peshawar on Saturday. Provincial Minister for Revenue Ali Amin Gandapur, administrative secretaries and relevant staff attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the academic activities of the Gomal University, its future plan, expenditure and earning schedule, shortage of faculties of different disciplines and the over-burdening of non-teaching and auxiliary staff, an imbalance between spending and earning of the university and other allied issues of the university. The meeting was told that once the land acquisition for the new campus of Gomal University at Tank was settled, the federal government would provide resources for the building and infrastructure of the new campus.

It was further told that the university has 25 distance education centres in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed the higher education department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to identify land as per requirement of the campus so that practical work on the building and other infrastructure could be started in time.

The provincial government would facilitate the process of education at all levels and directed the education department to move a summary covering all legal, physical and infrastructure development requirements for the Tank Campus of Gomal University.

The government would wish that the proposal is supported by cogent reasons. He asked the Gomal University vice chancellor to commercialise some of its property in order to have a source of perennial earning for supporting the futuristic plans of the university.

Regarding financial help for the university, Khattak assured that the provincial government would release the already committed amount. However, the university should rationalise its spending focusing more on teaching faculties instead of over-burdening the university through non-teaching auxiliary staff.

The university should gather its resources and spend them on actual needs. Regarding the ban on the teaching faculties, the chief minister asked to send him a summary covering the actual faculty requirement for different disciplines of the university and assured that the government would lift the ban on the recruitment of faculties if justified by the administration.

However, he asked the administration to trim down its misguided spending and reshuffle the non-teaching and auxiliary staff among its different campuses. His government would help the university following the relevant law in this regard.