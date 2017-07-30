KASUR-A man was booked for allegedly beating and abusing his estranged wife sexually which caused her miscarriage in Baghichi Mohallah here the other day.

Qasim told the Mustafabad Police that her daughter Aqbeel was married to Shan Ali about six months ago. He said that Shan used to torture his wife for minor reasons at which she left him and came to her parents’ house. On July 13, Aqbeel was alone at home when Shan came and asked her to go back with him. On refusal, he beat Aqbeel and abused her sexually which caused her miscarriage. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.