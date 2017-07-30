A television personality on Sunday challenged former Railways minister Saad Rafique to resign from his constituency and contest fresh elections.

Talk show host Mubasher Lucman asked Rafique to resign from his constituency. “Come lets contest in NA-125,” read a message posted on Lucman's official Twitter account.

Saad Rafique you are a chicken for not accepting my challenge. Resign from your seat and come lets contest in #125 and see what you got — Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) July 30, 2017

Saad Rafique no one believes you and no one is willing to protest on your account. Go home and wait for your turn to be called by courts — Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) July 30, 2017

Rafique was yet to respond to the message.